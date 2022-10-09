Stray bullet strikes woman outside Atlantic Station movie theater, police say

article

Police say a woman was injured by gunfire during a fight in Atlantic Station late Saturday evening.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in front of the Regal Atlantic Station located at 261 19th St. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was awake and talking to officer when she was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition was not known as of Sunday evening.

Police investigate a shooting outside the movie theater at Atlantic Station in Atlanta on Oct. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators say two separate groups had gotten into a fight that led to the shots being fired.

Police say the woman, whose name has not been released, was a bystander and not involved in the fight.

Police investigate a shooting outside the movie theater at Atlantic Station in Atlanta on Oct. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Information on the shooter has not been released. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting remains under investigation.