'Strangers Things' Byers' house in Georgia now listed on Airbnb

If you're still waiting for Netflix's "Stranger Things" to come back for its fifth season, a stay in Georgia may help fill that gap.

Fans can now rent the home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers and go back to 1983 from Airbnb.

The owners say they worked with designers on the rental for more than a year, curating period-appropriate technology, games, and trinkets.

The home even features an interactive Christmas light wall inspired by the Byers' living room.

Don't worry though, there are new amenities so you won't feel completely stuck in the past.

The home is now owned by the real estate investing platform Arrived, which allows fans to buy shares in single-family and vacation rental homes and earn income based on their share of ownership. Shares are still available and begin at $100,

"Stranger Things" has filmed at multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia, including Fayetteville, Douglasville, Jackson, Stockbridge, Lithia Springs, Duluth, East Point, and Atlanta.

The final season of the show is still filming around metro Atlanta and is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

The Source Information for this story was provided by Arrived and previous FOX 5 reporting.



