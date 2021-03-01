Stonecrest mayor announces possible 3rd battle with cancer

article

The mayor of a DeKalb County city may be facing his third round of cancer since 2018.

At a two-day virtual retreat for the Stonecrest City Council over the weekend, City of Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary said that he could be going in for a third cancer surgery in the upcoming months.

Lary said that he is seeking further treatments and other medical opinions and will know more this week.

The mayor was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, successfully battling it with radiation treatment. During that time, officials say he never missed a day of work.

In November of 2020, Lary announced he was again battling cancer and went on medical leave until January following a successful surgery. At that time, he called the cancer "aggressive" and said that "it has moved around.

Despite what officials called a "rough recovery" and a positive COVID-19 test, the mayor returned to work two months ahead of when his leave was supposed to end.

According to a release sent out after the retreat, Lary said that he came back too early and didn’t give his body time enough to heal.

In the release, the mayor urged the city council to choose one of four candidates submitted to act as acting city manager, arguing it would be "unacceptable" if both he and deputy City Manager Plez Joyner were out.