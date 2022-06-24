Deadly Stonecrest gas station shooting: Police release photos of persons of interest

article

Police have released the photo of three people who investigators want to speak with about a violent shooting that claimed the life of a teen at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this week.

Balloons, flowers and candles mark the spot where 18-year-old Charles Payne was shot and killed outside a Chevron Gas station on Covington Highway Wednesday night. Dozens of shell case markings littered the parking lot hours after DeKalb County police said multiple parties fired guns in the parking lot of the busy store.

It was one of two deadly scenes in Stonecrest within a mile of each other.

Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Chevron gas station located at 7046 Covington Highway near the corner of Phillips Road.

Less than a mile north of the gas station just off Phillips Road, officers were called to a scene along Stablewood Way.

Police said an officer found a 20-year-old man shot to death. His name has not been released.

Investigators believe the scenes may be connected.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.