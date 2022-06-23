Police investigating after 2 found shot dead at 2 separate scenes in Stonecrest

Two people were killed at two separate scenes in Stonecrest on Wednesday evening, police said

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the Chevron gas station located at 7046 Covington Highway near the corner of Phillips Road. Police said officers found a young man in his late teens shot to death.

FOX 5 was there are forensic investigators documented the scene. Shell casing markers littered the scene.

Witnesses said they heard a barrage of gunfire.

Less than a mile north just off Phillips Road, officers were called to a scene along Stablewood Way. Police said officer found a 20-year-old man shot to death.

Investigators believe the scenes may be connected.

No word on a possible shooter. A motive behind the shootings is still under investigation.

The names of the two people killed have not been released.

