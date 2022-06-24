Makeshift memorial replaces bullet markers at Stonecrest gas station a day after deadly shooting

Balloons, flowers and candles mark the spot where an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside a Chevron Gas station on Covington Highway Wednesday night.

The scene less than 24 hours before was littered with dozens of shell case markings. DeKalb County police said multiple parties fired guns in the parking lot of the busy store.

One of the many bullets struck and killed 18-year-old Charles Payne.

It was one of two deadly scenes in Stonecrest within a mile of each other.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the Chevron gas station located at 7046 Covington Highway near the corner of Phillips Road.

Less than a mile north of the gas station just off Phillips Road, officers were called to a scene along Stablewood Way.

Police said an officer found a 20-year-old man shot to death. His name has not been released.

FOX 5 talked with one woman who said the driver of the car was involved in the gas station shooting, lost consciousness as he sped away and crashed into a fence.

Investigators believe the scenes may be connected.

"It’s crazy out here. You have to be careful and be safe. That’s the first thing that goes through my mind," John Henry said.

"It happens so quick. One day you see them and one day they are gone. That’s how quick it is," Martell Miller said.

Those who frequent the gas station say violence like this is becoming all too common.

Police haven’t released any suspect information but confirmed they found drugs on scene

"I’m from Chicago so I know how the gun violence is. Since I’ve been down here it’s been getting worse. Protect yourself but if you can walk away then walk away. You don’t have to be a tough guy

Sometimes walking away is being the tough guy," Miller said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.