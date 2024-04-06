Suspected Stonecrest parking lot shooter arrested

article

A 38-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Stonecrest has been arrested.

The 34-year-old victim was found in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. He was shot multiple times.

Investigators quickly located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident. He has not been identified yet.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest

The suspect was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.