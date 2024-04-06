Suspected Stonecrest parking lot shooter arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 38-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Stonecrest has been arrested.
The 34-year-old victim was found in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. He was shot multiple times.
Investigators quickly located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident. He has not been identified yet.
The suspect was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.