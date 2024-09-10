Stone Mountain Middle School teacher accused of sexual misconduct against minor

article

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) said it takes allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior in their schools very seriously, and that's what drove the decision to ban a Stone Mountain Middle School teacher from returning to any of their campuses.

The teacher, identified as 49-year-old Marcus Knight of Lawrenceville, has been accused of engaging in intercourse with a 14-year-old, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. He was caught on September 3 after the victim's mother allegedly found sexually explicit conversations between the two and called 911.

Detectives posed as the 14-year-old and planned a meeting with Knight. When he showed up, they arrested him and charged him with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and obscene internet contact with a child. Knight was also found to be in possession of multiple high-level THC vape cartridges, so additional charges may be forthcoming.

The school district confirmed that the minor is not a student at the school the Knight taught at.

While the incident is being investigated, the teacher was placed on administrative leave, banned from all DCSD schools and properties and is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

The district and school are cooperating with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.