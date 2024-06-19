Stone Mountain ranked 4th best place to view the summer solstice sunrise

article

The summer solstice will take place on June 20 this year. The word "solstice" roughly translates to "when the sun stands still," and the summer solstice marks the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer.

Mixbook conducted a survey to determine the top 10 best locations in the country to watch the sunrise on the summer solstice, and one of those places is right in our backyard — Stone Mountain Park. Known for its unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets, the mountain offers a spectacular vantage point.

Two other Georgia locations made the top 150 — Tybee Island and Jekyll Island.

Here are the top 10 picks:

1. Lake Tahoe, Nevada

The top spot across the country is the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe. In particular, Sand Harbor provides beautiful sunrise views over the clear blue waters and surrounding mountains.

2. Arches National Park, Utah

In the runner-up spot, the Delicate Arch and Windows Section offer spectacular sunrise views. The unique red rock formations create a dramatic backdrop, and the morning light enhances the vibrant colors of the arches and surrounding landscape.

3. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

The world-famous Grand Canyon is a sought-after destination. The South Rim, particularly at Mather Point or Yaki Point, offers breathtaking sunrise views over the vast and colorful canyon.

4. Stone Mountain Park, Georgia

Just outside Atlanta, the summit of Stone Mountain offers panoramic views of the surrounding area. Watching the sunrise from here provides a stunning perspective of the city and the natural landscape.

Park gates open at 5 a.m. daily and close at midnight. The ride to the top of the mountain doesn't open until 10 a.m., but there is a walk-up trail that takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour depending on your fitness level. Click here for information.

5. Key West, Florida

At the southernmost point in the continental U.S., Key West offers stunning sunrise views over the Atlantic Ocean. The White Street Pier is a particularly popular spot to catch the first light of the day.

6. Everglades National Park, Florida

Known for its stunning natural beauty, the Everglades offers unique sunrise views at the Pa-hay-okee Overlook. This spot provides expansive vistas of the vast sawgrass marshes, creating a distinctive sunrise experience.

7. Adirondack Mountains, New York

The High Peaks region offers breathtaking sunrise views from various summits. Mount Marcy, the highest point in New York, provides a particularly spectacular vantage point, but easier hikes like Cascade Mountain also offer stunning vistas.

8. Sedona, Arizona

With its iconic red rock formations, spots like Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock provide magnificent sunrise vistas.

9. Maroon Bells, Colorado

Near Aspen, the Maroon Bells are two of the most photographed mountains in North America. The view of the sunrise over Maroon Lake with the peaks in the background is truly iconic.

10. Cannon Beach, Oregon

Located on the northern Oregon coast, Cannon Beach offers beautiful sunrise views over the Pacific Ocean. The iconic Haystack Rock provides a striking silhouette against the morning sky.

Other Georgia Locations:

72. Tybee Island

Near Savannah, Tybee Island’s North Beach and the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion provide excellent spots to watch the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean.

109. Jekyll Island

Part of Georgia’s Golden Isles, Jekyll Island offers beautiful sunrise views from Driftwood Beach, where weathered trees create a unique and picturesque foreground for the morning light.