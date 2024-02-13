Stone Mountain man sentenced for robbery he committed with twin brother

Donnell Reed, a resident of Stone Mountain, has been sentenced for his involvement in an armed robbery alongside two co-defendants, following a trial at the DeKalb County Superior Court.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson handed down a 45-year sentence to Donnell Reed on Friday. Reed is set to serve 35 years in confinement, with the remaining 10 years on probation.

The sentencing comes after guilty verdicts were returned against all three defendants on Jan. 29. Reed, 30, faced charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer. His twin brother, Darnell Reed, 30, also of Stone Mountain, was found guilty on charges of Armed Robbery, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Christin Scales, 24, of Atlanta, was found guilty of Armed Robbery.

Immediately following the guilty verdicts, Judge Dear Jackson sentenced Darnell Reed to 30 years, with 20 to be served in confinement and the remaining 10 on probation. Scales received a 15-year sentence, with 10 years to be served in confinement and the balance on probation.

The convictions stem from an incident on Oct. 6, 2021, where the male victim, who had arranged to meet Scales online, was set up and robbed. When the victim arrived at the designated address in Stone Mountain, he was confronted by the Reed brothers, armed with guns. The victim was struck and his car was stolen, which was later abandoned by the perpetrators in a nearby residential area.

During the incident, a struggle ensued, resulting in Darnell Reed being shot in the finger and left thigh. The victim managed to escape, but was shot in the back as he fled. Authorities were alerted to the situation when the injured man was found at a nearby intersection.

Surveillance footage captured Darnell Reed leaving the scene, and law enforcement eventually apprehended the suspects. Donnell Reed called 911, and Darnell Reed gave conflicting stories about how he sustained his gunshot wounds.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Tarver, with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Li Sapp, led the prosecution, supported by District Attorney Investigator Jose Berrones and Victim Advocate Desiree Livingston. The initial investigation was conducted by former DeKalb County Police Department Detective Edwin Perkins, who is now with the District Attorney’s Office.



