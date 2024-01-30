Twin brothers, woman found guilty of Stone Mountain armed robbery

A DeKalb County jury has found two Stone Mountain twin brothers and their female accomplice guilty in a 2021 armed robbery at a local apartment complex.

On Monday, Darnell Reed and his twin brother Donnell were convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Another suspect, 24-year-old Atlanta resident Christin Scales, was convicted of armed robbery.

Officials say the charges stem from an incident on the morning of Oct. 6. 2021, when Scales contacted the victim online and lured him to an apartment on Parkview Court in Stone Mountain by offering to have sex with him for money.

The victim arrived at the apartment and parked away from the building as Scales instructed him to. do When Scales kept delaying having sex, the man tried to leave. That's when officials say Donnell and Darnell appeared from one of the apartment's other bedrooms armed with guns.

Court documents reveal that Donnell Reed hit the victim with the gun and demanded his keys. While Darnell Reed held the victim at gunpoint, Donnell Reed and Scales drove off in his car, eventually abandoning it nearby.

At one point, the victim took Darnell Reed by surprise and grabbed at the gun, leading to a struggle that ended with Darnell being shot in the finger and left thigh. Following the shooting, the victim tried to get away and was shot in the back as he ran out the door. DeKalb County and Clarkston police officers found him at a nearby intersection.

Officials say a neighbor's surveillance camera caught Darnell Reed leaving the condo and limping to his family's unit in the same complex, where he was picked up by his two accomplices and dropped off at a nearby gas station to wait for paramedics. Both men were later identified by the victim in a photo line-up.

After the jury's verdict, a DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Scales to 15 years with 10 in confinement and the rest on probation. Darnell Reed will serve 20 years in confinement and 10 on probation.

Donnell Reed's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.