Man convicted in 1990 Stone Mountain rape, double murder of Sumpter siblings

Kenneth Perry, the man accused of murdering a brother and sister in Stone Mountain more than three decades ago, has been found guilty on all charges.

What we know:

The original attack happened on July 15, 1990, at an apartment complex on Tree Hills Parkway.

When DeKalb County police arrived, Pamela Sumpter, 43, told officers she had been raped and stabbed, and that her brother, 46-year-old John Sumpter, had also been stabbed and possibly died in their apartment next door.

Pamela was able to give the police a description of the suspect, telling police her brother had brought a man from Detroit to their apartment. She died from her injuries nearly two weeks later.

Pamela Sumpter (Credit: Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney)

Authorities say DNA evidence and forensic genetic genealogy analysis eventually helped link Perry to the crimes. The case was moved forward after more than 30 years with the help of a federal grant.

Perry was indicted in January 2025 on multiple charges, including two counts of malice murder, felony murder, rape, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

After the jury was selected, Perry took to the stand to testify on March 10, 2025, in his own defense.

The very next day, a DeKalb County jury reached a verdict, finding him guilty of each of the charges.

What's next:

The judge says sentencing will take place next Tuesday morning when the Sumpter family can give their victim impact statements.

Full verdict, DeKalb County DA remarks