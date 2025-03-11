Expand / Collapse search

Man convicted in 1990 Stone Mountain rape, double murder of Sumpter siblings

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 11, 2025 4:04pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Guilty: Stone Mountain 1990 cold case double murder solved

A jury convicted Kenneth Perry in the 1990 cold case rape and double homicide of Pamela Sumpter and her brother, John.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Kenneth Perry, the man accused of murdering a brother and sister in Stone Mountain more than three decades ago, has been found guilty on all charges.

What we know:

The original attack happened on July 15, 1990, at an apartment complex on Tree Hills Parkway.

When DeKalb County police arrived, Pamela Sumpter, 43, told officers she had been raped and stabbed, and that her brother, 46-year-old John Sumpter, had also been stabbed and possibly died in their apartment next door.

Pamela was able to give the police a description of the suspect, telling police her brother had brought a man from Detroit to their apartment. She died from her injuries nearly two weeks later.

Image 1 of 2

Pamela Sumpter (Credit: Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney)

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested for 1990 double murder, rape in DeKalb County

Authorities say DNA evidence and forensic genetic genealogy analysis eventually helped link Perry to the crimes. The case was moved forward after more than 30 years with the help of a federal grant.

DeKalb County DA proud of Kenneth Perry trial outcome

On March 11, 2025, a DeKalb County jury reached a verdict, finding Kenneth Perry guilty of sexually assault and the double murder of Pamela Sumpter and her brother John Sumpter in 1990. DeKalb County Sherry Boston explains how this was a journey to get justice in a case that went cold more than 30 years ago.

Perry was indicted in January 2025 on multiple charges, including two counts of malice murder, felony murder, rape, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

After the jury was selected, Perry took to the stand to testify on March 10, 2025, in his own defense.

Kenneth Perry testifies in murder trial (RAW)

Kenneth Perry, a man on trial for a double murder and sexual assault in Stone Mountain, took the stand on Monday. Many of the questions Perry faced in court circulated around questions about his sexuality.

The very next day, a DeKalb County jury reached a verdict, finding him guilty of each of the charges.

Kenneth Perry murder trial: Guilty on all counts (RAW)

Kenneth Perry has been found guilty in a Stone Mountain double murder and rape more than three decades after it took place. The mother of the victims, Pamela and John Sumpter, was present while the judge read the verdict.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

What's next:

The judge says sentencing will take place next Tuesday morning when the Sumpter family can give their victim impact statements.

Full verdict, DeKalb County DA remarks

The Source: Information for the above story came from watching the March 2025 court proceedings and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting.

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews