Man arrested for 1990 double murder, rape in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office held a press conference Wednesday to announce developments about a decades-old sexual assault and double homicide.

55-year-old Kenneth Perry was arrested earlier this month in Loganville for the murders of 46-year-old John Sumpter and his sister, 43-year-old Pamela Sumpter, in 1990. Pamela Sumpter was also raped.

Funding from a federal grant has allowed the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office to link a suspect to the crime using Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG).

Agencies attending the press conference include DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, DeKalb County Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and Othram.