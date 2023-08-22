Stomping toward the weekend with Yonah Mountain Vineyards

Ask the owners of Yonah Mountain Vineyards why so many people look forward to their annual Crush Fest, and you’ll find out the answer is right there in the event’s name.

"First off, we have the grape stomping, á la Lucille Ball," laughs Jane Miller. "And it’s not a single person; it’s a big, big tub, so 10 people can get in at the same time and stomp the grapes!"

Crush Fest returns to Yonah Mountain Vineyards in Cleveland this Saturday, featuring plenty of stomping along with live music, food trucks, an artisan market, and — of course — wine. First held in 2010, Crush Fest has truly become a tradition in North Georgia wine country, allowing the Miller family a chance to welcome old friends and new visitors to their gorgeous, 200-acre property located at the base of Yonah Mountain.

Bob and Jane Miller bought the property in 2005 and have since developed it into an award-winning winery and venue space. The tasting room is open daily, and full tours are available and may be booked online.

Crush Fest 2023 is happening Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 6 p.m. at Yonah Mountain Vineyards, which is located at 1717 Highway 255 South in Cleveland. General admission tickets (including two full glasses of wine or beer and a souvenir glass) are $50, while non-drinking tickets are $35. A VIP package including several perks (like early admission and seating in the beautiful wine cave!) costs $200. For more information on attending the event, click here.

Of course, we never want to miss an opportunity to spend a morning in the mountains, enjoying some good food, good wine, and good conversation! So, click the video player in this article to check out our latest visit to Yonah Mountain Vineyards, helping the team there prepare for this year’s Crush Fest!