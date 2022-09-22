Stolen laptop leads to massive drug bust in South Fulton, police say

article

Police are crediting a stolen laptop with helping them discover over 150 pounds of marijuana at a South Fulton home.

Officials with the South Fulton Police Department tell FOX 5 that their investigation began on Sept. 7 when they were contacted by the Atlanta Police Department concerning a stolen laptop that had been tracked to a local address.

When police arrived at the home, they say officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the home.

While searching the residence, investigators say they found 154.8 pounds of marijuana, THC oil, prescription pills, over $8,500 in cash, multiple debit cards and passports, and three suspect stolen computers.

Along with the drugs and reportedly stolen items, police say they found four firearms - one of which had been reported stolen in New York, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

"Drug use, including unlawful marijuana distribution, often leads to other crimes in our communities," City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said. "This investigation lead to the recovery of multiple victims’ stolen property and removed drugs off our streets."

Officials have not said if anyone was charged in connection with the search. The investigation is ongoing..

