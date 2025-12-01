Stockbridge police seek duo after electronics theft with a twist

article

The Brief Electronics stolen from BrandSmart on Mt. Zion Parkway Man in brown jacket returned items; black-jacket thief kept walking — with laptops. Police seek identities; tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.



Stockbridge police say two potential shoplifting suspects are wanted after a theft — and partial un-theft — at a BrandSmart store earlier this month.

What we know:

According to investigators, the pair walked into the Mt. Zion Parkway location on Nov. 14 and grabbed several laptops and a security camera system, police said. But before leaving, one man — wearing a brown jacket — apparently had a change of heart. He returned the items neatly to the shelf, perhaps reconsidering his holiday standing.

His companion, dressed in a black jacket, did not share that moment of reflection. Police say he walked out with stolen electronics and has not been seen since.

What you can do:

Stockbridge police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are asking for help identifying both men. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.