Stockbridge police seek duo after electronics theft with a twist
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Stockbridge police say two potential shoplifting suspects are wanted after a theft — and partial un-theft — at a BrandSmart store earlier this month.
What we know:
According to investigators, the pair walked into the Mt. Zion Parkway location on Nov. 14 and grabbed several laptops and a security camera system, police said. But before leaving, one man — wearing a brown jacket — apparently had a change of heart. He returned the items neatly to the shelf, perhaps reconsidering his holiday standing.
His companion, dressed in a black jacket, did not share that moment of reflection. Police say he walked out with stolen electronics and has not been seen since.
What you can do:
Stockbridge police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are asking for help identifying both men. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.