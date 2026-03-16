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'Sounded like an earthquake': Tree crashes through Stockbridge sunroom

By
Published  March 16, 2026 5:22pm EDT
Stockbridge
FOX 5 Atlanta
Tree crushes Stockbridge home roof

Tree crushes Stockbridge home roof

A Stockbridge family is cleaning up after a massive tree fell onto their Jasper Drive home during Monday morning storms.

The Brief

    • A large tree fell from a neighbor's yard onto a Stockbridge home early Monday morning.
    • The falling tree shattered a window, damaged the roof, and crushed the home's air conditioning units.
    • No injuries were reported, though the impact caused the house to shake and the roof to leak.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A Stockbridge family is picking up the pieces after a massive tree toppled onto their Jasper Drive home while they slept early Monday morning.

"It sounded like an earthquake"

What we know:

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Jasper Drive in Stockbridge. Brandi Allen said she and her mother were awakened by a "loud boom" that caused the entire house to shake with enough force to turn on a touch lamp. A tree from a neighbor’s property splintered at the base and fell onto the home, sending branches through a sunroom window and damaging the gutter system and air conditioning units. The impact also caused the roof, which was replaced just last year, to begin leaking inside the residence.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what specifically caused the tree to splinter at its base or the total estimated cost of the structural repairs. Officials have not yet confirmed if the home is structurally sound enough for the family to stay in overnight.

Image 1 of 14

A massive tree splintered at its base and crashed onto a Stockbridge home on Jasper Drive early Monday, March 16, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We are grateful we are OK"

What they're saying:

Brandy Allen said she and her mother were sleeping when a tree from their neighbor's yard fell onto the roof of her mother's home along Jasper Drive in Stockbridge early Monday morning.

"She's still a little shaken up. She can't believe that happened," Allen said. "I couldn't really tell what was happening, and when I went in the sunroom, I was so tired, I thought maybe a deer jumped through the window. Then, I realized it was actually the tree branch that was through my window."

Allen said the force of the tree falling shattered a window inside, damaged parts of the roof and gutter system and before landing on the home's air conditioner units.

"It sounded like an earthquake because the house shook," she said. "I have a touch lamp in my room that turned on its own, so that's how I know something hit the house."

Allen said her mother's neighbor is helping out by providing a tarp to cover the window that was damaged.

Massive tree crushes Jasper Drive home

Massive tree crushes Jasper Drive home

A Henry County family is counting their blessings this morning, March 16, 2026, after a massive tree crashed through their home on Jasper Drive. Despite significant structural damage to the residence, authorities confirm that everyone inside managed to escape without injury. The incident occurred during a line of strong overnight storms that swept through North and Central Georgia, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the Stockbridge area.

While she is looking at the positives, Allen said the cleanup may be pricey. 

"Very grateful that we are OK, and the house is still standing," Allen said. "It's only one window that was damaged and the roof, so it could have been worse."

Allen said it will likely be a few days before an insurance adjuster arrives to inspect the damage to her mother's home.

Looking at repairs

What's next:

The family is currently waiting for an insurance adjuster to arrive and inspect the property to determine the full extent of the damage. Allen said it will likely be a few days before that inspection can take place. In the meantime, the family is using tarps to patch the roof and hopes to be able to sleep inside the home tonight.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an on-scene interview with homeowner Brandi Allen and video footage of the damage on Jasper Drive.

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