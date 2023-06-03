Police: DeKalb County man goes missing while driving to Athens

article

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for days.

Police say Steven Jones was seen on Wednesday while he was driving to Athens, Georgia. He hasn't been seen since.

Jones is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of around 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

While police do not know what the missing man was wearing when he disappeared, they say he was driving a Cadillac DTS with the George tag TDP0280.

Jone's vehicle (DeKalb County Police Department)

If you have any information about where Jones could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.