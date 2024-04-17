Step Into Snack-tastic Style: Pringles and Crocs unveil chip-holding shoes!

Get ready to step up your snacking game with the latest collaboration between Pringles and Crocs.

Introducing the Classic Crush Boot – the shoe that allows snackers to strut their stuff while keeping their favorite chips close at hand. How, you ask? Well, they've added a handy Pringles holster, ready to hold your crispiest companions as you go about your day.

Along with these snack-tacular boots, customers can score a sleeve of the brand-new Pringle flavor: Watermelon Chili Lime.

These innovative shoes will set you back $100, but hey, can you really put a price on convenience and style?

But wait, there's even more Pringles-themed goodness to be had! For those who prefer the classic Crocs style, you can grab a pair of those for $70 on Croc's website. And if slides are more your speed, the Pringle-themed Classic Slides are available for a cool $50. Plus, for just $20, you can deck out your Crocs with a five-pack of Pringle-themed Jibbitz charms.

And get this – this isn't Crocs' first rodeo when it comes to wacky collaborations. They've previously unleashed Shrek Crocs, Taco Bell-themed Crocs, Barbie-themed Crocs, Minecraft-themed Crocs, and even Croc cowboy boots!

So, whether you're a snack connoisseur, a fashionista, or just someone who likes to keep things interesting, the Pringles and Crocs collaboration is sure to add some flavor to your footwear collection!