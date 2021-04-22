Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County
6
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Heard County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Frost Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Statue of late-Congressman John Lewis installed at Atlanta park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
West Side
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A statue of former Congressman John Lewis was installed at the new Rodney Cook Park in Atlanta's Westside on April 21, 2021. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - John Lewis, a foot soldier in the civil rights movement and one of the nation's celebrated statesmen, will soon be immortalized in one of Atlanta’s newest parks.

Wednesday, a statue of the late congressman was placed at the new Rodney Cook Park, which is still under development.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ambassador Andrew Young, and representatives of the Cook family were there for the installation of the statue.

It is located on the corner of Thurmond and Vine streets on the city’s Westside.

The seven-foot-tall monument will be officially unveiled later this year with the opening of the park.

The John Lewis statue will be among several monuments in the park designed to pay tribute to the leaders of the American civil rights movement.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.