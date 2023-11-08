State of emergency renewed, gas tax suspension extended for Georgia by Gov. Kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that he has issued an executive order extending the State of Emergency due to ongoing high prices and uncertain economic conditions caused by failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

This extension continues the suspension of the state's excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel. The State of Emergency and the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 29 helping Georgians cope with high food and travel costs through the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $2.89, 51 cents below the national average.

The previous order, which was issued in Oct. 6, was set to expire ton Nov. 11.

Although suspending the gas tax can cost the state as much as $180 million a month, the state had a budget surplus of about $16 billion in October.

The gas tax is reserved exclusively for infrastructure like roads and transportation. The state can backfill lost revenue from gas taxes with money from the surplus.

Before October, Kemp suspended the state's gas tax in March 2022 and extended the suspension for 10 months.

Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of counties and the city of Atlanta also charge taxes. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia’s tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon.