State Farm Arena named Best Venue by Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports has announced their inaugural list for Best Venues powered by Sports Innovation Lab and State Farm Arena in Atlanta made the list. It was one of four NBA venues to make the Top 10.

This award recognizes sports venues that have met and exceeded the evolving demands of fans and set the new industry standard for success. Sports Innovation Lab analysts and venue experts reviewed all submitted entries, identifying key initiatives and activities that align with the evolving demands of the modern sports fan.

State Farm Arena is home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

"We are honored to be recognized by Front Office Sports in their inaugural list of Best Venues," said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and State Farm Arena General Manager Brett Stefansson. "There are so many people who work tirelessly for our organization and who make it their mission to ensure that every sports fan or concertgoer has an incredible time making memories at State Farm Arena."

This year’s list of winners:



Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia PAHome to Sixers (NBA), Flyers (NHL), Villanova (NCAA MBB), Wings (NLL)

State Farm Arena – Atlanta GAHome to Hawks (NBA)

TD Garden – Boston MAHome to Celtics (NBA), Bruins (NHL)

Churchill Downs Racetrack – Louisville KYHome to Kentucky Derby

Citi Field – New York NYHome to Mets (MLB)

Globe Life Field – Arlington TXHome to Rangers (MLB)

Moody Center – Austin TXHome to University of Texas (NCAA MBB & WBB)

Prudential Center – Newark NJHome to Devils (NHL), Seton Hall (NCAA MBB)Frost Bank Center – San Antonio TX

Home to Spurs (NBA)Hard Rock Stadium – Miami FL

Home to Dolphins (NFL), University of Miami (NCAA Football)

With an official capacity of 17,044, the downtown Atlanta venue has hosted hundreds of events including Bad Bunny, Bruce Springsteen, BLACKPINK, Drake, the Eagles, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Kevin Hart, Lil Baby, and Mary J. Blige, welcoming more than five million fans.

In addition to hosting more than 550 shows and basketball games over five years, State Farm Arena has also hosted impactful community and civic events. It became the first professional sports and entertainment venue to serve as a voting precinct for the 2020 General Election and its signature Million Meal Pack, which has packed more than three million meals to fight food insecurity throughout Metro Atlanta.