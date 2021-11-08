Stars talk final season of Apple TV+ series 'Dickinson'

The life and words of poet Emily Dickinson vividly come to life in the Apple TV+ series "Dickinson," which returned for a third season on Nov. 5th.

The season’s first three episodes — all dropping on the same day — find a nation at war, and Emily asking herself the question, "Is my art enough?"

For series star Hailee Steinfeld, it’s a question that resonates deeply.

"I mean, in season two, I thought more about the idea and question of fame than I had ever in my life before," says the Academy Award nominee, who plays Emily. "And with this, it’s that question of, ‘Can art be a source of hope and a source of good?’ And I think it can. I am somebody that always turns to art as a form of release or joy. And I can only hope that people feel that way about this show."

The half-hour comedy also follows the lives of the rest of the Dickinson family, including perpetually-single sister Lavinia. Played by Anna Baryshnikov, the character responds to the Civil War in a much different fashion than her older sister.

"This season she’s really coming to terms with the fact that her life is not exactly as she expected," says Baryshnikov. "And I think the war really gives her something to throw those feelings into. And so, without giving too much away, on top of the sewing circles, she starts to experiment with performance art as a way to feel closer to the fallen soldiers, and in typical Lavinia fashion, it’s totally ridiculous."

This season is set to be the final one for "Dickinson," which won a 2019 Peabody Award. Steinfeld — also an executive producer on the series — says breathing new life into the words of the famed poet has been the experience of a lifetime.

"It’s something I’m very proud of and we do definitely see Emily struggle with the idea of, ‘If I do this, is it going to have an impact?’ And the great thing about this whole situation is that her work lives on to this day."

New episodes of "Dickinson" will premiere on Fridays on Apple TV+; for more information on the show, click here.

