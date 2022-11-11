'Star Wars' fan exhibit opens in new Doraville venue

Just a month ago, we were getting our first look inside the new Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville, which launched with an immersive experience dedicated to the work of Claude Monet.

Now, a different kind of experience is opening inside the venue and along with a ticket, you might want to also have your lightsaber in hand when you show up for entry.

This morning, we traveled to a galaxy far, far away (all within the confines of the Exhibition Hub Art Center, of course) to check out "The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition," which is now officially open to the public. The experience features more than 600 "Star Wars" collectibles, all purchased by fans in the 45 years since the original blockbuster film was released in theaters.

As you probably know, there’s no shortage of "Star Wars" merchandise out there, from posters and rare photographs to figures and costumes. And exhibit organizers say they’re all here, in what is as much a celebration of fandom as it is the legendary franchise.

"The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition" is running now (alongside the Monet experience) at the Exhibition Hub Art Center, located at 5660 Buford Highway Northeast in Doraville. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. For ticket information and details about the experience, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to "use the Force" and head to Doraville for a first look at this new addition to the Star Wars galaxy — so, click the video player and check out our morning inside!