Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County
2
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

'Star Wars' fan exhibit opens in new Doraville venue

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

'Star Wars' fan exhibit touches down in Doraville

It's been 45 years since the original 'Star Wars' opened in theaters -- and the resulting multimedia franchise is being celebrated in an exhibition opening today in Doraville.

DORAVILLE, Ga. - Just a month ago, we were getting our first look inside the new Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville, which launched with an immersive experience dedicated to the work of Claude Monet.

Now, a different kind of experience is opening inside the venue and along with a ticket, you might want to also have your lightsaber in hand when you show up for entry.

This morning, we traveled to a galaxy far, far away (all within the confines of the Exhibition Hub Art Center, of course) to check out "The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition," which is now officially open to the public. The experience features more than 600 "Star Wars" collectibles, all purchased by fans in the 45 years since the original blockbuster film was released in theaters. 

As you probably know, there’s no shortage of "Star Wars" merchandise out there, from posters and rare photographs to figures and costumes. And exhibit organizers say they’re all here, in what is as much a celebration of fandom as it is the legendary franchise.

"The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition" is running now (alongside the Monet experience) at the Exhibition Hub Art Center, located at 5660 Buford Highway Northeast in Doraville. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. For ticket information and details about the experience, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to "use the Force" and head to Doraville for a first look at this new addition to the Star Wars galaxy — so, click the video player and check out our morning inside!