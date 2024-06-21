Standing room tickets for Dream vs. Fever at State Farm Arena on sale

article

The Atlanta Dream has released standing room only tickets for Friday night's game against the Indiana Fever.

The game will be played at State Farm Arena and tipoff is $25. Click here for tickets.

The Dream have lost 3 of the past 4 games, including a loss to the Fever last week in Indiana.

The team could be without star player Rhyne Howard, who hurt her ankle on Wednesday during the game against the Lynx.

Caitlin Clark, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft earlier this year, is the star player for the Fever.

The game was moved from the Atlanta Dream's home court of Gateway Center Arena to accommodate the large crowd.



