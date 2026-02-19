One of Atlanta’s most wanted captured after 6 years on the run for deadly 2019 crash

article

The Brief U.S. Marshals captured one of Atlanta’s most wanted suspects after he spent six years on the run. Robert Henderson faces first-degree vehicular homicide charges stemming from a 2019 crash that killed a medical patient. Authorities have not disclosed Henderson’s whereabouts during his years as a fugitive or details regarding his arrest.



One of Atlanta’s most wanted criminals was taken into custody on Thursday after more than six years, the Atlanta Police Department announced.

What we know:

Robert Henderson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, speeding, and driving while license suspended.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Henderson was caught with the help of the United States Marshals Service.

Henderson was wanted for a deadly crash with a medical transport van on May 7, 2019, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Adamsville Place SW. The person was being transported home at the time. They were rushed back to the hospital, where they died.

Police said Henderson was speeding at the time of the crash. He then got into another vehicle, which fled the scene, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

The details around Henderson’s arrest have not been disclosed. It remains unclear where he has been over the past six years.

His next court date and if he has retained legal representation were not known as of this publication.