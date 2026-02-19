Decatur speed limit changes: What drivers need to know about new 5 mph reductions

The Brief Decatur and GDOT are reducing speed limits by 5 mph on five major state route corridors. Lowering speeds from 35 mph to 25 mph reduces pedestrian fatality or severe injury risk by over 30%. Drivers must follow new limits immediately as crews replace signage and deploy alert message boards.



The city of Decatur is about to slow down a little bit, at least on the city streets. City officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation are reducing the speed limit by 5 mph along state roadways.

What we know:

The changes follow the adoption of the Decatur Safety Action Plan, which identified lower vehicle speeds as a "critical step" toward eliminating serious injury and fatal crashes. According to the city, the risk of fatal or severe injury for a pedestrian rises to over 50% at 35 mph, compared to less than 20% at 25 mph.

The new 5 mph reductions affect the following corridors:

Scott Boulevard (SR 8): Dropping from 40 mph to 35 mph.

College Avenue (SR 10): Dropping from 35 mph to 30 mph.

South Candler Street, Clairemont Avenue, and Commerce Drive (all SR 155): Dropping from 35 mph to 30 mph.

As crews install the new signage, message boards will be deployed to alert the community. Drivers are encouraged to follow the lower limits immediately, even if an older sign remains visible during the transition period.

What they're saying:

The lower limits are part of a data-driven review that flagged these road segments as a "high-risk network." Experts noted that slower speeds improve driver reaction times and significantly increase survivability for those walking, biking, or rolling.

"Please help make the Decatur community safer for everyone by driving at or below the new posted speed limits and always expecting people walking and biking," city officials said in an announcement.

Officials reminded the public that speed limits reflect the maximum safe speed based on road design and are "not intended to suggest the minimum speed at which drivers should travel."

What's next:

To reinforce the change, the city is also promoting its Pace Car Program. Residents who join the program commit to driving at or below the limit and yielding to pedestrians, often displaying a magnet or sticker to encourage others to drive responsibly.