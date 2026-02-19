4 Sandy Springs massage businesses shut down amid trafficking investigation

The Brief Four Sandy Springs massage businesses were shut down Thursday amid an ongoing trafficking investigation. Police also arrested three women in connection with the investigation. Three of the businesses were on Roswell Road while the fourth was on Cliftwood Drive.



A human trafficking and prostitution investigation has led to the closure of four Sandy Springs massage businesses and the arrest of three women on Thursday, police said.



What we know:

Officers executed search warrants at Pileo Therapy on Cliftwood Drive and Pearl Massage on Roswell Road on Thursday in connection with the investigation.

As a result, both businesses, along with Jade Spa and Massage Springs, on Roswell Road, were shut down.

Two women were arrested and charged with solicitation for an illicit sexual act and city ordinance house of III fame. A third woman was charged with alleged solicitation for an illicit sexual act.

The effort is a part of an ongoing mission to eliminate human trafficking and sex trafficking in the community.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sandy Springs police have shut down four massage businesses amid an ongoing human trafficking investigation. (Photo: Sandy Springs Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the women arrested.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have information on suspected human trafficking or illicit massage businesses can call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.