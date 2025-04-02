Spring Break Adventures: Ultimate Dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum

The Brief "Ultimate Dinosaurs" is the latest exhibit to take a bite out of Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum. The exhibit specifically focuses on dinosaur species that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa and Madagascar. Highlights of the exhibit include more than a dozen full-scale dinosaur casts, actual fossils, and interactive high-tech elements.



So far this week, we’ve gazed in awe at the majesty of Providence Canyon State Park and explored the multifaceted Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center. But this morning might just be our biggest Spring Break Adventure yet.

How big? Jurassic-sized!

For our third adventure this week, we spent a few hours exploring "Ultimate Dinosaurs," the latest exhibit to take a bite out of Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum. On-view through May 4th, the exhibit specifically focuses on dinosaurs most of us have never ever heard about: the various species that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa and Madagascar. Paleontologists say these dinosaurs — including the Eoraptor, the Suchomimus, and the Giganotosaurus, — are vastly different from those which evolved in North America, revealing a starting diversity in the dino world.

Highlights of the exhibit include more than a dozen full-scale dinosaur casts, actual fossils, and some cool high-tech elements, including augmented-reality that transforms skeletons into flesh-and-bone dinosaurs right before your eyes.

So, ready to go on a blockbuster prehistoric adventure? Fernbank Museum is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta, and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Weekday admission is $25.95 for adults and $23.95 for children ages 3 to 12 (and increases by $2 on the weekends) — click here for more information on visiting the museum and to buy tickets.

The Source: Good Day Atlatna's Paul MIlliken spent the morning at Fernbank Museum, showing off "Ultimate Dinosaurs" and chatting with the museum's staffers about the fascinating exhibit.



