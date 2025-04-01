Spring Break Adventures: Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center

The Brief The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center is a unique combination of nature center, museum, and outdoor space in Buford. The center is located on 233 acres and surrounded by walking trails and greenways, and was Gwinnett’s first LEED-certified building. The property is also home to Treetop Quest Gwinnett, an aerial adventure park made up of more than 120 obstacles and ziplines through the tree canopy.



Is it a nature center or a history museum? A peaceful outdoor retreat or a high-energy adventure getaway?

The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center is all of those things, which is why it might just be a perfect spring break destination for your family.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring this unique addition to Gwinnett County’s Parks and Recreation department. Located on 233 acres and surrounded by walking trails and greenways, the center itself was Gwinnett’s first LEED-certified building and houses interactive museum exhibits dedicated to the ways that humans have interacted with the land throughout history.

The property is also home to Treetop Quest Gwinnett, an aerial adventure park made up of more than 120 obstacles and ziplines through the tree canopy. The adventure is broken up into seven different courses, each targeted at different ages and skill levels; for more information on booking some time in the treetops, click here.

The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center is located at 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford (near the Mall of Georgia), and center hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The surrounding park is open from sunrise to sunset. For more information on available activities at the center, click here.