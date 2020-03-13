Spreading coronavirus unleashes mad dash to supermarkets, Kemp urges calm

​Long lines, crowded stores, empty shelves: Chances are if you've been to the supermarket in the last few days, you've witnessed a bit of coronavirus chaos.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in GA has unleashed a mad dash to supermarkets, and in some cases, that panic has escalated to physical violence.

One video shows a mass of people funneling into Costco's Perimeter location. Shoppers have flocked to big-box retailers, stocking up on toilet paper, cleaning supplies and food -- particularly frozen food.

A similar scene was caught on camera at a Kroger in Cobb County, as a line wound throughout the entire store.

FOX 5 caught up with a Cartersville couple, who had their patience tested at a busy Kroger. They were shocked by the extent of the frantic frenzy, in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring the Coronavirus a pandemic.

"When you hear of people on Facebook, buying $800 worth of groceries...anybody who needs 100 rolls of toilet paper is ridiculous​," said shopper Craig Cox.​

The panic really escalated at a Sam's Club in Hiram, where a FOX 5 viewer witnessed a pair of shoppers fighting over a hot ticket item; at least one person was seen on video being rolled out in a stretcher.

Advertisement

As the number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 40 in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp is urging shoppers to keep the needs of others in mind too.

"I think people going to the grocery store right now, I don't think you need to buy everything on the shelf, save one for your neighbor​," said Kemp.

Kemp announced Thursday that he is expanding his task force, and it will address keeping important supplies in stock. In the meantime, he is preaching moderation and patience, urging shoppers to let the supply chain catch up with the sudden spike in demand.