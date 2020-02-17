Splatter Room lets artists create 'mess-terpieces'

If you’ve ever held a paintbrush, you’ve probably resisted the urge to splatter paint all over the wall. Something about it just seems so satisfying, right?



Well, slip on your protective suit and tighten those goggles…because the time to give in to that urge has arrived.



The Good Day feature team spent the morning inside Binders Art Supplies & Frames at Ponce City Market, making a big mess at The Binders Splatter Room! And yes, The Splatter Room is exactly what you think it is. With a one-hour reservation for $35, amateur artists can release their pent up creativity by splattering a canvas with as much paint as they want. Everything is included; Binders provides the paint, brushes, paint guns, canvas, and protective gear. The only thing the artist needs to bring is the creativity!





The Binders Splatter Room is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. The $35 reservation covers one hour, but an extra 30 minutes can be purchased for $17.50, and an additional canvas is available for $12. Finished works of art may be picked up at Binders Art Supplies & Frames within seven days.



So, will the name Paul Milliken someday rival that of Jackson Pollock in terms of major American painters? Probably not. But you can decide for yourself by checking out this morning’s artwork – click over to Instagram to see more!