Speeding driver kills 72-year-old woman in Forsyth County crash, deputies say

A 72-year-old woman has died in a crash involving a speeding driver at a Forsyth County intersection, officials say.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of GA-400 and Jot ‘Em Down Road at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, a black 2019 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on the highway when the traffic light turned red. Investigators say the 30-year-old driver was going at a speed that made it impossible for him to stop at the light, leading the Ford to crash into a blue Toyota Rav4 crossing through the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 72-year-old Julie Waters Lamb of Dawsonville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the crash at this time.

There is no word on whether the Ford's driver will face charges.