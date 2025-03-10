Speaker Scum: The battle against fliers who don't use headphones

If you’re a frequent flier, you’ve probably heard of "gate lice" (the impatient crowd that clogs the boarding area) and "seat squatters" (those who conveniently "forget" their assigned seat). Now, there’s a term for another airborne nuisance—passengers who blast their music and videos without headphones.

We’ve all been there—settling into a flight, ready for some peace, when suddenly, the unmistakable sound of someone else’s TikTok scroll session fills the cabin. No earbuds, no shame—just pure, unfiltered "speaker scum."

Getting out of hand

What we know:

It started with a post on the "r/unitedairlines" Reddit forum, according to the New York Post. A flier, in a post titled "Anti-headphones," asked others, "Do we have a term for our fellow passengers that do not use headphones? This is getting out of hand."

Several people suggested the name "speaker scum."

Passengers usually watching short videos

What they're saying:

Users also shared their horror stories of being seated near someone who refused to use headphones or earbuds, including one traveler who endured nearly seven straight hours of their seat neighbor’s videos on a long-haul flight. Others chimed in, noting that many culprits are glued to TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, oblivious to the groans of their fellow passengers.

United Airlines reminds their passengers—through in-flight video announcements—to either mute their devices or use headphones. The irony? The worst offenders probably won’t hear the message because their own speakers are too loud.

Flight attendants are empowered to step in, but some savvy travelers take matters into their own hands. One frequent flier apparently carries extra free airline headsets and offers them as a not-so-subtle hint. Airlines, too, are helping by handing out free earbuds upon request, eliminating the classic "I don’t have headphones" excuse.

Not a new problem

Dig deeper:

A study in 2024 by YouGov found that watching a movie or show without headphones was the 4th rudest in-flight behavior. The top 3 were letting children play in the aisle, getting drunk, and people leaving their seats during turbulence.

Other annoying behaviors included leaving trash behind, using both armrests, eating strong-smelling food, not paying attention during safety demonstrations, exiting the plane before others, and not putting cellphones into airplane mode.

Obviously, this is not a new problem.

An American Airlines captain went viral in 2023 for his speech to passengers that mentioned not using headphones among other things.

"The social experiment on listening to videos on speaker mode and talking on a cellphone on speaker mode? That is over," he said. "Over and done in this country. Nobody wants to hear your video."

Can it be stopped?

What's next:

Could stricter measures be coming? Perhaps "No Speaker" warnings on seat-back cards or tougher penalties for repeat offenders?

What you can do:

Until then, your best defense remains noise-canceling headphones, a little patience, and maybe a well-timed glare.