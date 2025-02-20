Expand / Collapse search
Spalding Drive, Parklane elementary schools to close, Fulton County School Board votes

By Alexa Liacko
Published  February 20, 2025 10:29pm EST
Fulton County School System
FOX 5 Atlanta

Board votes to close 2 Fulton County elementary schools

Spalding Drive Elementary School in Sandy Springs and Parklane Elementary School in East Point will be closed.

The Brief

    • The Fulton County Board of Education voted to close Spalding Drive Elementary and Parklane Elementary, citing low enrollment and aging infrastructure.
    • The decision is part of a redistricting plan aimed at saving at least $2 million per school.
    • Despite months of community input and campaigns, families feel the vote was rushed and expressed strong opposition during public comments.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Spalding Drive Elementary School in Sandy Springs and Parklane Elementary School in East Point will be closed.

That decision was made on Thursday by the Fulton County Board of Education after months of community input and campaigns to keep the schools open.

The backstory:

The Fulton County Board of Education has decided to close Spalding Drive Elementary School in Sandy Springs and Parklane Elementary School in East Point. This decision is part of a broader redistricting plan aimed at saving money, with the board citing low enrollment and aging infrastructure as key reasons for the closures. The plan is expected to save a minimum of $2 million per school.

What we know:

The decision to close these schools was made despite an incredible outpouring of community support to keep them open. Over the past six months, multiple meetings have been held, but families feel the vote was rushed. During the public comment session, dozens of speakers, including students as young as eight years old, unanimously asked the board to reconsider. Theresa Naro, a student, pleaded, "Please keep Parklane open because I want to keep my routine and my best friends."

What they're saying:

Community members, including students, parents, and leaders, made a final plea to save their schools. Bernadette Naro, a student at Parklane Elementary, highlighted the impact on vulnerable students: "Almost a quarter of our school population is students with disabilities, students with special needs. Every student at our school is from a low-income household. So I'm here to stand up for the families who have the most to lose." Emily Bell, a parent of a Spalding Drive student, emphasized the unique nature of the school: "It's a very special place that can't be replicated. And once it's gone, it's gone forever. So give us time. That's all we asked for."

Local perspective:

Families argue that these schools are more than just educational institutions; they are neighborhood footholds for diversity, friendships, and long-term community stability. Shaunda Freeman, a Fulton County Schools parent, expressed concerns about systemic oppression: "This is a systemic oppression to pretty brown-skinned children of both African and Hispanic descent. And it doesn't serve our highest purpose and our highest good." Bernadette Naro added, "We aren't about numbers. We aren't a business. We are here to put students first. That is the motto. So let's put students first."

What's next:

As the community grapples with the board's decision, the focus will likely shift to ensuring that at-risk students do not fall through the cracks during the transition. The community's response and any potential actions to challenge or adapt to the closures remain to be seen.

The Source: FOX 5's Alexa Liacko was at the Fulton County Board of Education meeting where the closure of Spalding Drive Elementary and Parklane Elementary schools was voted on. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used with the links above. 

Fulton County School SystemEast PointSandy SpringsNewsEducation