Spalding Drive parents planning charter school after closure vote

The Brief The Save Spalding Committee is pursuing a charter school after the Fulton County School Board voted 4-3 to close Spalding Drive Elementary. Parents and community members criticized the board for prioritizing cost savings over families, warning of declining trust and enrollment in FCS. The committee has filed a letter of intent and hopes to lease the school building, with plans to open the charter school in the 2026-2027 school year.



After a narrow 4-3 vote by the Fulton County School Board to close Spalding Drive Elementary School, a group of parents and community members is pushing back by pursuing a charter school alternative.

What we know:

The Save Spalding Committee has filed a letter of intent with Fulton County Schools to establish a new charter school and is consulting with legal counsel regarding a possible temporary restraining order (TRO), according to a press release.

"We fought hard, the district failed us, and they’ve lost the trust of Sandy Springs taxpayers," said committee member Raymond Grote.

The committee has reportedly established a nonprofit and has formally offered to lease the Spalding Drive Elementary building to house the newly proposed charter school, set to launch in the 2026-2027 school year.

Community Frustration Over School Closure Vote

At Thursday night’s Fulton County School Board meeting, dozens of parents, community leaders, and three board members urged the district to pause school closures, presenting data-driven arguments against the decision.

Despite these concerns, several board members voted in favor of closing Spalding Drive Elementary, citing cost savings.

The decision was part of a broader redistricting plan aimed at saving money, with the board citing low enrollment and aging infrastructure as key reasons for the closures. The plan will reportedly save a minimum of $2 million per school.

What they're saying:

"We asked the board to use us, not lose us, and these four board members thought we were bluffing," Grote said.

He warned that the board’s decision would have long-term consequences, predicting that families will pull their children out of Fulton County Schools (FCS) to seek alternative education options.

Push for New Educational Options in Sandy Springs

What's next:

Following the closure vote, parents and community leaders plan to explore additional schooling options, including charter schools in Sandy Springs as an alternative to private education.

Many parents and stakeholders reportedly see this as an opportunity to improve educational choices for students in the area. The Save Spalding Committee plans to continue discussions on the future of education, whether in partnership with FCS or through independent alternatives.