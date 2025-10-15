Spalding County inmate escapes work detail, sparking manhunt

article

The Brief Spalding County deputies are searching for inmate Justin Scott Woodruff after he walked away from a work detail Wednesday. Woodruff, 39, was serving time for a probation violation and has a long criminal history involving drugs and theft. Investigators have not said where Woodruff was working when he disappeared.



A manhunt is underway in Spalding County after deputies say an inmate walked away from a work detail Wednesday afternoon.

Spalding County jail inmate escapes

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Justin Scott Woodruff, who was last seen around 3:15 p.m. at an undisclosed work site. The sheriff’s office says he never returned, prompting an immediate search.

Woodruff is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Deputies say he’s easy to recognize because of his many tattoos, including a large "Joker" tattoo on his neck, a compass and gears on one arm, and a rebel flag with the initials "JW" on the other. He also has a voodoo doll tattoo on his chest.

Officials say Woodruff was serving time for a violation of probation when he escaped.

Justin Scott Woodruff's arrests

The backstory:

Records show this wasn’t Woodruff’s first encounter with the justice system. His criminal history in Spalding County stretches back years, with multiple arrests and convictions tied to drugs and theft.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Woodruff has served several prison terms for methamphetamine possession, obstruction of an officer, and theft-related charges. Court records show he’s also faced charges for loitering, prowling, and even being caught walking along highways.

Woodruff’s most recent prison stay was at Wheeler Correctional Facility, where he was released in May 2023 after nearly a year behind bars. He’s listed in state records as inactive, but now deputies are once again looking for him.

What we don't know:

It was not clear where Woodruff was working when he walked away.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots Woodruff or has information on where he might be is urged to contact the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office immediately.