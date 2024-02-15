Spalding County house fire: 3 kids, 1 woman pulled from burning trailer

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Four people, including 3 children, were pulled from a burning trailer along Old Atlanta Road in Spalding County on Feb. 15, 2024. (FOX 5)

Three children were flown to an Atlanta hospital after a Spalding County house fire.

Firefighters were called out to a house fire located at 4241 Old Atlanta Rd. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Spalding County firefighters pulled four people from the home; the three children and a woman. Fire crews and medics performed CPR until everyone could be transported.

The children, whose ages have not been released, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.