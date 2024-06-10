Spalding County inmate in custody after escaping work detail, deputies say

article

A Spalding County inmate who went on the run after escaping custody on Monday morning is back in custody, deputies say.

Officials say the inmate fled a work detail on foot.

Investigators believed the man was last seen on Vineyard Road near the North Expressway.

Deputies have not released the man's name but have described him as a white man who is 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 263 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

At around 10:40 a.m., deputies say they found the man and took him into custody.

