Spalding County deputy arrested on family violence charges

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The Brief A Spalding County deputy was arrested Thursday following a swift internal and criminal investigation into allegations of family violence. Deputy Phillip Ramsammy faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and cruelty to children, after being moved from an interview room to a jail cell. Sheriff Darrell Dix issued a blunt warning to his staff, confirming the deputy is currently being held without bond.



A Spalding County deputy has been arrested and charged with family violence, according to his department.

What we know:

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Phillip Ramsammy was arrested Thursday after the department received an allegation that he had broken the law. The report of family violence was given to the department one day before the arrest. Sheriff Darrell Dix asked the department to begin an internal investigation; within four hours of that investigation beginning, the internal affairs unit told Sheriff Dix that a criminal investigation was necessary as well.

Dix said he brought in another investigator to lead the criminal investigation, as required by law. On Thursday, Dix said Deputy Ramsammy was escorted from an interview room to a jail cell. He is charged with aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act, cruelty to children in the second degree, and violation of his oath of office.

The sheriff's department said more charges could come from the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police didn't detail what Deputy Ramsammy allegedly did to receive the charges.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Dix said he tells his deputies that a badge will not get them out of trouble.

"The badge they wear covers about six square inches of their chest and none of the ass. Don't break the law or do dumb stuff and think your badge is going to get you out of it," Dix said. "I hope Ramsammy is reflecting on those words as he sits in the jail without bond."