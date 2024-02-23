Southside Medical Center opens new urgent care clinic with Wellstar funding

Southside Medical Center unveiled its new urgent care clinic to the public on Friday.

Wellstar provided funding for the $5 million expansion of Southside's East Point facility, after closing its urgent care clinic on Cleveland Avenue earlier this year.

East Point Mayor Deana Ingraham was on hand for Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony. She told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "This is only the beginning of what I believe is a journey of having comprehensive healthcare that includes primary care, so everyone can have a medical home."

New urgent care center in East Point

Wellstar AMC South Hospital closed its doors in 2022 and provided funding for Southside's expansion after closing its urgent care facility in East Point in January.

"Prior to their closing, Wellstar approached us and said we don't want to leave the community without healthcare. How about opening an urgent care center?" Southside Medical Center President and CEO Dr. David Williams said. "They actually provided $5 million, which is a blessing."

The facility's basement has undergone a major renovation, and now houses the new urgent care clinic, which includes a procedure room for patients, exam rooms, and a new x-ray machine.

Patients who visit the urgent care will also have access to the services provided at Southside's primary care clinic and dental clinic, which are located in the same building.

While the expansion of Southside's facility will help better meet the healthcare needs of residents in the south metro, Dr. William's long-term goal is to re-open the shuttered hospital next door.

"This is the first phase of the plan, the urgent care center. The second phase would be the emergency room, and from there different phases of the hospital so that we can restore what this community needs," Dr. Williams explained.