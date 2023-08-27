Police rush to AMC Southlake, some customers say they were evacuated

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay away from the AMC Southlake theater in Morrow tonight due to a large police presence in the area.

Sunday marked National Cinema Day, a holiday where many movie theater companies offer $4 or cheaper showings, typically drawing large crowds each year.

While officials in Morrow have not specified what led to this emergency response, FOX 5 reported on mass hysteria at another metro Atlanta theater the same night.

Douglasville police said a loud noise, mistaken for gunfire, caused panic at the Arbor Place Mall. The Regal Cinema there was evacuated and shut down for the night.

If you have any information, photos or videos to share of tonight's incident at AMC Southlake 24, please email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.