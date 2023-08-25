Douglasville Police issues warning about fighting on National Cinema Day

The Douglasville Police Department has issued a warning about fighting on National Cinema Day, which is Aug. 27.

Regal Cinemas at Arbor Place Mall will be offering movies for just $4 all day. Last year's event, which featured $3 movies, was marred by several fights and chaos and multiple arrests.

Police believe that some people were filming fake fights for TikTok and those fights turned into actual fights.

Mall patrons then flooded the 911 center with numerous calls about fights inside and outside the mall.

When police arrived, there was a crowd of approximately 200 people, including juveniles who were running around and screaming while others were fighting.

Police arrested 19 juveniles and one adult and the mall ended up closing early.

PREVIOUS STORY: 19 juveniles, 1 adult charged for huge brawl at Arbor Place Mall, police say

Police say the problem last year stemmed from parents dropping their children off at the mall and leaving them unsupervised.

Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks says parents often underestimate the power of peer pressure. "Even if your child is good while you're around, it doesn't guarantee they won't join in activities that could get them hurt or arrested when they're with their friends."

Charges for those arrested included disorderly conduct, affray and simple battery. Nine were additionally charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.