South Fulton's former finance director suing city over firing

The city of South Fulton is facing a lawsuit from its former finance director over her firing.

Karen Slaton-Dixon worked for the city from Dec. 2021 to June 12, 2023.

In her lawsuit, filed earlier in June, Slaton-Dixon said her performance was excellent, and she was not ever disciplined until she began acting as a whistleblower with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in an investigation into "financial improprieties."

According to Slaton-Dixon, she had expressed to the city's attorney concerns about financial improprieties and then was forced to fire an employee who was reporting alleged procurement fraud.

The former South Fulton official says she reported multiple instances of violations of the city's laws and regulations over improperly paid invoices.

In one case noted in the lawsuit, Slaton-Dixon claims that $525,000 disappeared from the city's police confiscated asset fund, which she reported to other city officials after she was contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Months after she began allegedly reporting the fraud, Slaton-Dixon was fired by interim city manager Sharon Subadan.

She claims that she was fired in retaliation for opposing the city's "unlawful procurement processes and other financial improprieties," an action she believes is protected by the Georgia Whistleblower Act.

Slaton-Dixon is seeking financial damages for the alleged improper termination.