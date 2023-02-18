No Trespassing: South Fulton Police cracking down on Vandiver Lake illegal activity

article

The South Fulton Police Department announced a plan to start cracking down on the influx of unlawful activity that has been reported around Vandiver Lake lately. Part of that plan includes surveillance.

A spokesperson for the department said they had received numerous complaints and reports related to the lake located at Camp Creek Parkway and Merk Road.

Some of the alleged illegal activity described was: discharging of firearms, illegal dumping and burning, unlawful ATV/dirt bike usage and unlawful fishing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: South Fulton Police Department) From: Supplied

Police said the area was private property and had "No Trespassing" signs and concrete barriers put up to keep it that way.

The department said it would enforce the law for anyone caught trespassing into the area and engaging in the above activities.