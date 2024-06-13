South Fulton begins new traffic safety initiative among surge in car accidents

The City of South Fulton is launching a new campaign to try to stop the increase in the number of dangerous crashes happening on its roads.

Officials say they've recently seen a surge in reckless driving around the city that has ended in deaths and severe injuries.

According to the police department, many of the crashes are connected to drivers who either have inadequate skills behind the wheel, a lack of awareness, or a disregard for traffic laws.

To combat the rising number of accidents, the city is launching a new campaign titled "Be Safe & Drive Smart" to educate the public on the best ways to stay safe on the road.

"We felt like it was necessary simply because our numbers in terms of car accidents have gone from 2061 in 2018 to a little over 4400 in 2023," South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told FOX 5.

Throughout the week, the city is sharing tips and relevant information on its social media channels to educate and raise awareness.