Man arrested after deadly shooting, SWAT standoff at South Fulton home

Police say a man is in custody after a deadly shooting and an hours-long SWAT standoff at a South Fulton home overnight.

Detectives with the South Fulton Police Department say they were initially called out to the home on the 5600 block of Grammercy Drive before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

According to investigators, a man shot and killed a female relative and then barricaded himself inside the home when police arrived at the scene.

Officers requested a SWAT team, who attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but police say he refused to surrender or talk with them.

After a standoff that lasted seven hours, the SWAT team was able to get into the home and arrest the man, who suffered minor injuries.

Officials have not released the identities of the man or his alleged victim and have not said what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.