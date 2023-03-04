Two arrested on murder charges after suspected deadly South Fulton road rage shooting

Two men are in jail after police say they shot and killed a young boy’s 47-year-old father while he was on the job in South Fulton.

Richard Antoine’s family is devastated.

His five-year-old son Richard Jr. is still trying to understand where his dad went.

Richard Antoine and his son, Richard Jr. pose for a picture. (Credit: Family provided photo) (Supplied)

"He truly is repeating that his dad is gone forever," said Marie Chandler, Richard’s sister. "We don’t understand how someone so good was taken so quickly from us."

The shooting happened on the morning of Feb. 21 around 10 a.m. on Mallory Road, near Flat Shoals Road.

On Thursday, police arrested two suspects: Antonio Spear, 27, and McKinley Johnson, 23.

Police arrested two suspects: Antonio Spear, 27, and McKinley Johnson, 23. (Credit: South Fulton Police Department)

Both face felony murder charges, while only Spear faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

Richard's sister said police believed the motive was road rage, but she suspects there is more to the story.

"10 o’clock in the morning, how are you that angry?" Chandler said. "From what police said, they barricaded his car. He couldn’t go left. He couldn’t go right."

South Fulton police said 47-year-old Richard died shortly after they got to the scene.

Richard Antoine (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"He was in his work vehicle," Chandler said. "He couldn’t drive fast, he couldn’t take the red light."

His sister said that he was on the job as an HVAC technician.

News of the two arrests came as a relief for her family.

"It is very good news because I want to show that these aggressors need to be off the streets," she said. "I would hate for this to happen to somebody else’s family."