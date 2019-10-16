South Fulton police swear-in 2 new K-9 officers

An exciting day for the City of South Fulton Police Department.

Officials swore in two K-9 officers to the department's new K-9 unit at City Hall.

Corporal Franky will join the department's traffic unit. He will work on suspect apprehension and narcotics detection.

Sergeant Rolo will also work in drug detail, as he's assigned to the department's new narcotics unit.

The police chief said the K-9 unit is just one example of how the South Fulton Department has grown. Chief Keith Meadows said his department has almost doubled in size over the last year and a half.