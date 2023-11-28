SWAT team responds after shots fired at South Fulton police officers

article

The South Fulton Police Department’s SWAT team is on the scene after shots were fired at an officer just off of U.S. 29.

Officers were responding to a 911 call just before 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway when they were fired upon, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Information about the shooter was not immediately available.

It was not clear if anyone was hurt.

The Georgia Department of Transportation shows heavy traffic along the highway in between S. Cooks Road and Mallory Road.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.